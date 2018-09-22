Iowa State Honors Golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena During Pregame Ceremony

The Iowa State Marching Band spells out
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Iowa State honored the life of golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena on Saturday ahead of the Cyclones' football game against the Akron Zips.

The 22-year-old was killed at an Iowa golf course Monday, and Ames Police charged Collin Daniel Richards with first-degree murder.

On Saturday, the Cyclones remembered Arozamena, the athletic department's 2018 Female Athlete of the Year:

Iowa State showed a video tribute of Arozamena on the scoreboard prior to its game against Akron:

The band also paid its respects by forming the initials CBA:

In addition, both teams wore helmet decals in her honor:

Iowa State also planned to hold a ceremony at halftime to award Barquin Arozamena a posthumous diploma with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering, according to Molly Sequin of NCAA.com.

A vigil was held on campus earlier this week:

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), "Richards stabbed Barquin Arozamena and left her body in a pond on the course."

Barquin Arozamena was the 2017-18 Big 12 champion and the second player in program history to win the conference tournament, according to her Cyclones profile. She earned a pair of first-team All-Big 12 honors as well as three first-team Academic All-Big 12 nods. She also holds the Iowa State record for career stroke average (73.4).

