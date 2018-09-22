Iowa State Honors Golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena During Pregame Ceremony

Iowa State Honors Golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena During Pregame CeremonySeptember 22, 2018
Iowa State honored the life of golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena on Saturday ahead of the Cyclones' football game against the Akron Zips.
The 22-year-old was killed at an Iowa golf course Monday, and Ames Police charged Collin Daniel Richards with first-degree murder.
On Saturday, the Cyclones remembered Arozamena, the athletic department's 2018 Female Athlete of the Year:
Iowa State showed a video tribute of Arozamena on the scoreboard prior to its game against Akron:
Iowa State WGolf @CycloneWGOLF
Here is the wonderful videoboard tribute to Celia. #Cyclonitas #ForCelia #CBA https://t.co/AGmYRLmTVo
The band also paid its respects by forming the initials CBA:
Iowa State Athletics @CycloneATH
Forever in our hearts. Forever family. 💛 #CBA https://t.co/Ss5Qe5pVjJ
In addition, both teams wore helmet decals in her honor:
Akron Zips Equipment @ZipsEquipment
Today we honor the loss of a fellow student athlete and celebrate the life she lived. Our hearts go out the friends and family here in Ames. #CBA https://t.co/uDWfMn8tQu
Iowa State also planned to hold a ceremony at halftime to award Barquin Arozamena a posthumous diploma with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering, according to Molly Sequin of NCAA.com.
A vigil was held on campus earlier this week:
Iowa State WGolf @CycloneWGOLF
What a special night honoring Celia's life. The love and support of this community is what makes Iowa State such a special place. #CBA 💛💛💛 https://t.co/7o3yKvSBWa
According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), "Richards stabbed Barquin Arozamena and left her body in a pond on the course."
Barquin Arozamena was the 2017-18 Big 12 champion and the second player in program history to win the conference tournament, according to her Cyclones profile. She earned a pair of first-team All-Big 12 honors as well as three first-team Academic All-Big 12 nods. She also holds the Iowa State record for career stroke average (73.4).
