Iowa State Honors Golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena During Pregame Ceremony

Iowa State honored the life of golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena on Saturday ahead of the Cyclones' football game against the Akron Zips.

The 22-year-old was killed at an Iowa golf course Monday, and Ames Police charged Collin Daniel Richards with first-degree murder.

On Saturday, the Cyclones remembered Arozamena, the athletic department's 2018 Female Athlete of the Year:

Iowa State showed a video tribute of Arozamena on the scoreboard prior to its game against Akron:

The band also paid its respects by forming the initials CBA:

In addition, both teams wore helmet decals in her honor:

Iowa State also planned to hold a ceremony at halftime to award Barquin Arozamena a posthumous diploma with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering, according to Molly Sequin of NCAA.com.

A vigil was held on campus earlier this week:

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), "Richards stabbed Barquin Arozamena and left her body in a pond on the course."

Barquin Arozamena was the 2017-18 Big 12 champion and the second player in program history to win the conference tournament, according to her Cyclones profile. She earned a pair of first-team All-Big 12 honors as well as three first-team Academic All-Big 12 nods. She also holds the Iowa State record for career stroke average (73.4).