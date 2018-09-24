Bleacher Report's Week 4 College Football Awards

1 of 16

Holly Hart/Associated Press

Penn State junior running back Miles Sanders probably deserves his own award for Friday night excellence. The 2016 5-star recruit gashed the Illinois defense for 200 rushing yards and three touchdowns, averaging 9.1 yards per carry. (He also threw a TD pass to QB Trace McSorley on a trick play; however, it was overturned because of an ineligible receiver downfield.)

Sanders did it all in just three quarters, recording his last official touch with two minutes left in the third.

But it was Penn State's fourth quarter, sans-Sanders onslaught that had fans losing their minds.

The 10th-ranked Nittany Lions were supposed to cruise to victory over the Illini. Per OddsShark, Sanders and Co. were 27-point favorites, despite playing on the road on a Friday night in their first conference game of the year—not to mention the trap-game potential with next week's game against Ohio State looming large in the distance.

It was perhaps because of that combination of factors (and lackluster defense) that Penn State was trailing 24-21 early in the third quarter and only leading 28-24 at the start of the fourth.

Forget about covering in a comfortable win. The Nittany Lions were in full-blown survival mode.

Or so it seemed.

For you see, Penn State is a second-half offensive juggernaut. It had serious problems on defense in the fourth quarter in the scare against Appalachian State back in Week 1, but it has scored at least 35 points after the intermission in all four games this season.

Coming into this game against Illinois, the Nittany Lions had scored touchdowns on 14 of their 21 possessions in the second half or overtime, excluding end-of-regulation kneels and one punt returned for a score. And they went 6-of-6 against the Illini, scoring five fourth-quarter touchdowns while only running 12 plays.

As previously mentioned, Sanders didn't gain a yard in the fourth quarter, and Trace McSorley's last pass attempt came with more than 14 minutes remaining. But despite rolling with a second-team offense of Sean Clifford, Ricky Slade and Mac Hippenhammer (what a name!), the Nittany Lions could not be stopped en route to a 63-24 rout—covering the spread with room to spare.

Incredibly, this is Penn State's third consecutive game that has ended with a run of at least 42 unanswered points. The Nittany Lions scored the final 44 points against Pittsburgh in Week 2 and put up 42 straight last week against Kent State. Never ever give up on the spread when these guys are playing.