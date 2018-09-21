Earl Thomas May Not Play vs. Cowboys amid Personal Issues, Pete Carroll Says

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys after he missed Friday's practice because of a personal issue.

"We'll see how he's doing and make sure he's okay," head coach Pete Carroll said Friday, per NFL.com's Steve Wyche. "He's got some other stuff going on. That's what we're working on. It's personal. That's why we're not going to talk about it."

Thomas was reportedly present at the start of practice but did not participate in drills as the Seahawks finalized preparations for their first home game of the season.

Citing a team official, Wyche reported Thomas has not been traded. Wyche also spoke to two Seahawks players who said they believe Thomas will be active Sunday.

Thomas, who held out through the preseason because of a contract dispute, reported prior to Week 1 and has appeared in both Seahawks games to date.

Thus far, the 29-year-old has logged 11 total tackles, one interception and two pass breakups while playing 92.1 percent of Seattle's defensive snaps.

Tedric Thompson would be the next man up at free safety if Thomas isn't available Sunday.