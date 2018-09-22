Barcelona Will Reportedly Scout Paul Pogba for Rest of Season in Latest Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly intent on having a scout at every single Manchester United game this season as they step up their interest in France international midfielder Paul Pogba.

According to Richard Tanner and John Cross of the Daily Mirror, the Blaugrana are not ready to give up their pursuit of United's record signing following interest this summer and will be keeping an eye on his development for the remainder of the campaign.

"Barcelona's hierarchy—general manager Pep Segura and technical directors Eric Abidal and Ramon Planes—are keeping close tabs on the situation ahead of making a £100 million-plus move," the Mirror report said. "Barcelona believe Pogba is keen to move to Spain next summer having failed with an attempt to get him in the last window."

It's added Barcelona view the midfielder as a "primary target" for the summer of 2019. Pogba's relationship with Jose Mourinho has also reportedly been difficult, although it's said a "truce" has been called between the pair for the remainder of the term.

It's noted that the Blaugrana had scouts at United's UEFA Champions League clash against Young Boys on Wednesday, in which Pogba netted two goals in a 3-0 win.

The 25-year-old's second goal came from the penalty spot, and his first was a wonderful strike, per BT Sport Football:

Pogba has started the campaign well in terms of productivity, as he's netted four times already this season. A trio of those strikes have been penalties, and he could've had one more, but his effort from the spot was saved by Joe Hart against Burnley.

Per Tanner, there was a lot of buzz about Pogba's future during the summer and especially Barcelona's supposed interest in him. In the end, United kept their man, and he appears on course for a strong campaign.

As noted by James Robson of the Evening Standard, Mourinho looks to have handled the player well after a testing spell:

If Barcelona were to launch a successful raid on Old Trafford for Pogba next summer, then it would be fascinating to see where he would fit in at the Camp Nou.

Manager Ernesto Valverde has already made major midfield reinforcements this year, landing the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Arthur and Arturo Vidal. However, given the money they would have to pay for Pogba, the Frenchman would surely become a key man.

United will not want to part with a footballer who can light up a game when he's in the right mindset. The Guardian's Daniel Harris outlined his frustration with the player:

Following on from a successful FIFA World Cup with France, when Pogba was a vital man in Les Bleus' eventual triumph, this season was always going to be a crucial one for the former Juventus star.

The signs have been good for the United man, but if Barcelona monitor his progress firsthand for the rest of the season, speculation about a possible swoop next summer will continue to simmer.