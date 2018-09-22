College Football Rankings 2018: Updated NCAA Week 4 Standings, Final Poll Review

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

The teams in the AP Top 25 will try to replicate the success No. 10 Penn State and No. 16 UCF experienced Friday during Saturday's slate of Week 4 games.

Eleven of the ranked teams in action Saturday are on the road, with most of those programs partaking in conference play.

Independent No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 13 Virginia Tech and No. 23 Boston College face nonconference foes on the road, while everyone else embarks on intraconference trips.

The SEC and Pac-12 possess the only matchups between ranked foes Saturday, and the game out West could alter the College Football Playoff selection committee's thinking.

Week 4 AP Top 25

1. Alabama (3-0)

2. Georgia (3-0)

3. Clemson (3-0)

4. Ohio State (3-0)

5. Oklahoma (3-0)

6. LSU (3-0)

7. Stanford (3-0)

8. Notre Dame (3-0)

9. Auburn (2-1)

10. Washington (2-1)

10. Penn State (3-0)

12. West Virginia (2-0)

13. Virginia Tech (2-0)

14. Mississippi State (3-0)

15. Oklahoma State (3-0)

16. UCF (2-0)

17. TCU (2-1)

18. Wisconsin (2-1)

19. Michigan (2-1)

20. Oregon (3-0)

21. Miami (2-1)

22. Texas A&M (2-1)

23. Boston College (3-0)

24. Michigan State (1-1)

25. BYU (2-1)

Will Texas A&M Give Alabama Its 1st Real Test?

Alabama made a statement to the SEC West in Week 3 with a commanding 62-7 win over Ole Miss, but the Rebels are far from the most competitive program the Crimson Tide will face in conference play.

Texas A&M, who jumped into the Top 25 after Week 3, is the second team up for Nick Saban and Co. in the SEC.

Sam Craft/Associated Press

Although they went 3-1 against ranked SEC opposition in 2017, Alabama's combined margin of victory was 24, with the defeat to Auburn by 12 points mixed in.

The Aggies have the potential to pose a threat to the Crimson Tide because they have already proved they can keep up with one of the top teams in the nation.

In their 28-26 defeat to Clemson, the Aggies put themselves in a position to win the game before a fumble out the back of the end zone and a failed two-point conversion dashed their upset dreams.

Jimbo Fisher's squad rebounded with a 48-10 victory over Louisiana-Monroe in which quarterback Kellen Mond threw for 210 yards and a touchdown.

If the Aggies hand Alabama its first loss at Bryant-Denny Stadium since September 19, 2015, Mond's play in the pocket will be the main reason why.

Mond is one of the more athletic signal-callers in the nation, and he could give the Alabama defense fits with his mobility, especially if he completes a few big passes on the run.

However, the slightest mistakes will hurt the Aggies in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night, which means anything short of a perfect game will result in a defeat to the top-ranked team in the nation.

From Alabama's perspective, all it needs to do is what it has done during the first three weeks of the season. If quarterback Tua Tagovailoa develops an early rhythm in the pocket, the Crimson Tide could be on track for another 60-point performance.

Can Stanford Jump into Playoff Discussion?

The Pac-12's case to get a team back in the College Football Playoff will get stronger if No. 7 Stanford knocks off No. 20 Oregon.

The Cardinal are positioned well at No. 7 entering Week 4, which means if they win all of their games, they will be a serious player come December.

Although the playoff selection show is months away, Stanford can make a good impression on the selection committee with a road win over a ranked team in a hostile environment.

David Shaw's team has casually gone about its business by knocking off San Diego State and UC Davis and downing USC 17-3 in its first Pac-12 game.

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Saturday's trip to Eugene, Oregon, starts a crucial stretch for the Cardinal in which they have to play Oregon, Notre Dame and Arizona State on the road in three of their next four games.

Stanford is more than capable of defeating Oregon with its experience on both sides of the ball and a Heisman Trophy candidate in running back Bryce Love.

A win over Oregon might not boost Stanford into the top six, but it would deliver a confidence boost ahead of what could be one of two top-10 clashes in Week 5 at Notre Dame Stadium.

If Stanford beats Oregon and Notre Dame in the next two weeks, its final hurdle would be Washington November 3.

But for now, the Cardinal must focus on the task at hand at Autzen Stadium in order to strengthen their resume and prove the Pac-12 is starting to develop a serious playoff contender.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com. Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.