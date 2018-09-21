Lakers Announce 1st-Ever LGBTQ Pride Night

Noah Graham/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers announced on Friday they will host their first-ever "Pride Night" during a preseason game against the Sacramento Kings at the Staples Center on Oct. 4.

The special night "will celebrate diversity, inclusion and unity by hosting members and supporters from the LGBTQ community" while offering fans a free Pride shirt.

Among those expected to be in attendance are former NBA referee Violet Palmer and former NBA player Jason Collins. Palmer will serve as the Lakers' honorary captain for the game, and Collins, who was the first openly gay player in league history, will receive the "Laces of Unity" award, which recognizes those who have significantly contributed to the LGBTQ community.

Collins suited up for six teams during his 13-year career, although the Lakers were not one of them. He last played in 2013-14 for the Brooklyn Nets. He came out publicly in a Sports Illustrated article in April 2013. Even with his playing days behind him, he has worked as an NBA Cares Ambassador to promote inclusion.

Los Angeles is just the latest organization to hold a "Pride Night" event. The Milwaukee Bucks, the New York Knicks and the Portland Trail Blazers are among the NBA teams that have done so in the past.