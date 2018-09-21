Corey Clement, More Updated Fantasy Outlook with Jay Ajayi, Darren Sproles Out

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Fantasy owners scrambling the waiver wire for running backs would do well to target Corey Clement of the Philadelphia Eagles heading into Week 3.

Per ESPN's Adam Caplan, the Eagles have ruled out Darren Sproles and Jay Ajayi against the Indianapolis Colts due to injuries.

Despite having just 16 touches through the first two games, Clement has made the most of his opportunities in Philadelphia's offense. He leads all Eagles running backs with 5.1 yards per carry and ranks third on the team with 111 yards from scrimmage.

The Colts are a terrific matchup for Clement to have a breakout game. James Koh of DirecTV's Fantasy Zone noted the Indianapolis defense has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.

Running backs have had tremendous success catching passes out of the backfield against the Colts. Cincinnati's Joe Mixon had 54 yards and five receptions on seven targets in Week 1. Washington's Chris Thompson had 13 receptions in Week 2.



Given Indianapolis' struggles with opposing running backs, Clement is a borderline RB1 on Sunday. He's currently owned in 48 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues, though that number will likely skyrocket in a hurry with Sproles and Ajayi being forced to sit out.

This is also a potentially fruitful matchup for fantasy players who have been waiting for Nelson Agholor to get back on track. The fourth-year wideout has struggled through two games, averaging 7.6 yards per catch.

Carson Wentz's return figures to be a big boost to Agholor's production. He's still been the top option among Philadelphia receivers with 16 receptions on 22 targets.

In 13 games with Wentz under center last season, Agholor had 48 catches for 663 yards and seven touchdowns. He was targeted at least five times in eight games, including 29 in a three-game span from Nov. 26 through Dec. 10.

Alshon Jeffery is still sidelined as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery.

The Colts have been effective shutting down opposing wide receivers this season, allowing the seventh-fewest fantasy points in standard ESPN leagues. One of those games was against the Washington Redskins, whose best receiver is Paul Richardson.

Agholor has WR2 upside this week and should be much more effective with Wentz throwing him the ball.