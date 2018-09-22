Barcelona vs. Girona: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

VI-Images/Getty Images

La Liga champions Barcelona will aim to continue their perfect start to the defence of their title against local rivals Girona at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Ernesto Valverde's side have won all four league outings so far, and they also tasted victory with a 4-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Girona come into the game on the back of wins in their last two matches. Eusebio Sacristan's side secured a 1-0 victory at Villarreal and followed that up by beating Celta Vigo 3-2.

Date: Sunday, September 23

Time: 7:45 p.m. (BST), 2:45 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect (U.S.), Eleven Sports (UK)

Odds (courtesy of OddsShark)

Barcelona win (9-100)

Draw (10-1)

Girona win (22-1)

Barcelona are big favourites to make it five wins in a row on Saturday and are in strong form. Captain Lionel Messi has begun the season in prolific fashion with seven goals in all competitions.

The Argentine netted a hat-trick against PSV which saw him make history, per Opta:

He also scored his eighth free-kick of 2018 during the game, per Opta. The 31-year-old is a threat all over the pitch, and Girona will need to take particular care at set pieces.

Ousmane Dembele has also enjoyed a strong start to the season and will be a big threat at the Camp Nou. He scored a brilliant individual goal against PSV to take his tally to the season to four.

Squawka Football noted how he's a threat with either foot:

Philippe Coutinho has also played a key role in Barcelona's perfect start. The Brazilian's creativity in the final third and ability to link up with Dembele and Messi will cause Girona problems.

Striker Luis Suarez will also be a danger after shrugging off a slow start to contribute three goals and two assists in his last three Barcelona outings. The Uruguayan bagged a hat-trick the last time the two sides met at the Camp Nou in February.

Girona also have a striker in-form, as Cristhian Stuani has three goals in his last two games. Opta highlighted his aerial ability:

Barcelona have looked vulnerable defensively at times this season. Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen had to put in a superb performance to help his side beat Real Sociedad 2-1.

Full-back Jordi Alba said after the match "our goalkeeper was perfect and, for me, he is the best in the world," per Marca.

Meanwhile, Samuel Umtiti was sent off against PSV for picking up two yellow cards. Squawka Football's Muhammad Butt was not impressed with the defender:

The champions are in the middle of a busy run of fixtures, as they play Leganes on Wednesday in La Liga, and manager Ernesto Valverde could opt to make changes to his team.

However, the arrival of players such as Clement Lenglet, Arturo Vidal and Arthur in the summer transfer window means that even if he does rotate, the hosts should still have too much for Girona.