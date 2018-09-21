Red Sox Fan Dies After Being Electrocuted Train-Surfing After Game vs. Yankees

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

A Boston Red Sox fan died Wednesday while taking the train home from Yankee Stadium following the New York Yankees' 10-1 win over Boston.

According to Bob Fredericks and Danielle Furfaro of the New York Post, 24-year-old Michael Vigeant died after getting electrocuted by an overhead wire during an attempt to climb to the top of a Metro-North train from the inside.

Vigeant's brother also climbed to the top of the train, but he got down safely.

Fredericks and Furfaro reported that power to the train was lost due to the incident and passengers were stuck for two hours.

The train didn't reach its final stop until 3:20 a.m. ET on Thursday morning.

Boston defeated New York 11-6 on Thursday to clinch the American League East division crown at Yankee Stadium.