Red Sox Fan Dies After Being Electrocuted Train-Surfing After Game vs. Yankees

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 21, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: Members of the Boston Red Sox celebrate as they clinch the American League East division after a victory against the New York Yankees on September 20, 2018 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

A Boston Red Sox fan died Wednesday while taking the train home from Yankee Stadium following the New York Yankees' 10-1 win over Boston.

According to Bob Fredericks and Danielle Furfaro of the New York Post, 24-year-old Michael Vigeant died after getting electrocuted by an overhead wire during an attempt to climb to the top of a Metro-North train from the inside.

Vigeant's brother also climbed to the top of the train, but he got down safely.

Fredericks and Furfaro reported that power to the train was lost due to the incident and passengers were stuck for two hours.

The train didn't reach its final stop until 3:20 a.m. ET on Thursday morning.

Boston defeated New York 11-6 on Thursday to clinch the American League East division crown at Yankee Stadium.

