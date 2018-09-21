Oklahoma WR Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Looks Like the NFL's Next AB

Max WheelerFeatured Columnist ISeptember 21, 2018

  1. CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned

  2. Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level

  3. CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami

  4. 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University

  5. Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship

  6. UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time

  7. Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony

  8. Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists?

  9. Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game

  10. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11

  11. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10

  12. Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype?

  13. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9

  14. Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson

  15. From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's

  16. Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry

  17. Bryce Love for Six

  18. Nick Chubb with the Super Hurdle Against Missouri

  19. Justice Hill Takes Off for 79 Yards for the Touchdown

  20. Tennessee Kicker Is Amped Up After Being Bumped in SEC Action vs. South Carolina .mp4

Right Arrow Icon

Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown is off to a tremendous start this season. His chemistry with Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray has been on display through three games in which he's scored in each.

How does he compare to the Steelers Antonio Brown?

Watch the video above as Bleacher Report's Matt Miller goes in-depth on the Sooners star.

Related

    B/R's Expert Predictions for CFB Week 4 🔮

    College Football logo
    College Football

    B/R's Expert Predictions for CFB Week 4 🔮

    Bleacher Report College Football Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Lock May Be the Best QB in the Country

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Lock May Be the Best QB in the Country

    Adam Kramer
    via Bleacher Report

    Maryland Board Hears Results of Probe into McNair's Death

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Maryland Board Hears Results of Probe into McNair's Death

    Bob Hille
    via Sporting News

    The Best CFB Players You've Never Heard of

    College Football logo
    College Football

    The Best CFB Players You've Never Heard of

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report