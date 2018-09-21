Ex-Lakers, Blazers Reporter Serena Winters Hired for 76ers Sideline Role

Ex-Lakers, Blazers Reporter Serena Winters Hired for 76ers Sideline RoleSeptember 21, 2018
Former Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers reporter Serena Winters announced Thursday that she has been hired by NBC Sports Philly to serve as the Philadelphia 76ers' sideline reporter.
Winters made it official with the following tweet:
She also explained how her duties with the Sixerswill stretch beyond her status as a sideline reporter:
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
I’ve joined @NBCSPhilly as the new @Sixers reporter. You can find me reporting on the sidelines, or on pre-game/post-game shows, or on the web or anywhere else you consume your #Sixers content! https://t.co/UM8hh1KJX6
According to Michael Tanenbaum of the Philly Voice, Winters will replace Molly Sullivan, who is now part of the Philadelphia Eagles broadcast team.
Winters was part of the Blazers coverage for NBC Sports Northwest last season, and she was previously a Lakers reporter for Lakers Nation.
In Philadelphia, Winters will serve as the sideline reporter for a 76ers team that returned to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2011-12.
With Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, the Sixers have a shot to make a run at the NBA Finals in 2018-19.
