Ex-Lakers, Blazers Reporter Serena Winters Hired for 76ers Sideline Role

Former Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers reporter Serena Winters announced Thursday that she has been hired by NBC Sports Philly to serve as the Philadelphia 76ers' sideline reporter.

Winters made it official with the following tweet:

She also explained how her duties with the Sixerswill stretch beyond her status as a sideline reporter:

According to Michael Tanenbaum of the Philly Voice, Winters will replace Molly Sullivan, who is now part of the Philadelphia Eagles broadcast team.

Winters was part of the Blazers coverage for NBC Sports Northwest last season, and she was previously a Lakers reporter for Lakers Nation.

In Philadelphia, Winters will serve as the sideline reporter for a 76ers team that returned to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2011-12.

With Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, the Sixers have a shot to make a run at the NBA Finals in 2018-19.