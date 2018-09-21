Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Evokes Arsenal Icon Thierry Henry, Says Martin Keown

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was compared to Arsenal legends Thierry Henry and Ian Wright after his two-goal performance as the Gunners beat Vorskla Poltava 4-2 in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Former Gunners defender Martin Keown said the Gabonese striker reminded him of Henry in his heyday when he drifted in from the left and curled a shot against the post, per BT Sport (h/t MailOnline's Jordan Seward):

"I really liked that from Aubameyang. The way he drifted in and curls the ball with his right foot, it reminded me of Henry, and that's a massive compliment. There's a kind of swagger about him and maybe now he will start to believe in himself.

"I think it's important for Arsenal to have a player like him, who has that blistering pace and movement. He is following greats like Henry and [Ian] Wright. He's been a bit of a slow burner, but he is getting his confidence again and there's a certain kind of arrogance about him now, and I believe he has got the talent. He was the good news for Arsenal tonight."

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Aubameyang, 29, joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in January for £56 million, a club-record fee.

He hit the ground running at the Emirates Stadium, netting 10 goals and providing four assists in 13 appearances in the second half of the 2017-18 Premier League season.

However, before Thursday, he had lacked sharpness early in 2018-19, managing only one goal in five matches in the English top flight.

As Keown noted, the forward's fine performance against Ukraine's Vorskla will have been met with great delight at the Emirates.

The first goal came at the end of a blistering counter-attack in the 32nd minute before he swept home from 20 yards just before the hour.

Aubameyang has the ability to break the 30-goal barrier in a season for Arsenal, as Henry did on five occasions during his Gunners career.

That kind of return would be a huge boon for Arsenal as they look to break back into the Premier League's top four and go all the way in the Europa League.