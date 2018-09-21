Hugo Lloris Injury Could Be Due to Drink-Driving Charge Says Mauricio Pochettino

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Mauricio Pochettino believes the "massive stress" caused to Hugo Lloris by his recent arrest for drink-driving could have been a factor in causing the thigh injury that has kept him out of action since August.

The goalkeeper picked up the knock in Spurs' 3-0 defeat of Manchester United on August 27, just days after he was arrested and charged for drink-driving.

He has not played since, and Pochettino has now said the incident could have been a factor in him getting injured, per the Daily Mail's Matt Barlow:

"I think he was under stress during the game against Manchester United. The added stress maybe created that injury. The injury now is helping him to take time and think and be a little bit more relaxed. To compete after what happened was a massive stress for him."

The Frenchman subsequently pleaded guilty to the drink-driving charge at Westminster Magistrates' Court earlier this month.

He was fined £50,000 and banned from driving for 20 months.

In Lloris' absence Spurs have lost three matches in a row, the worst run of Pochettino's tenure, per Squawka:

Back-up stopper Michel Vorm was poor in the 2-1 defeat to Liverpool, but he can hardly take all the blame for Spurs' recent losses.

The north London side have looked some way from their best of late and are likely missing the leadership and composure that captain Lloris provides in between the posts.

He is not even back in training yet, though, so Spurs will need to find a way to win without him.

Per Barlow, Pochettino was unable to provide any specific timescale for Lloris' recovery: "We still don't know [when he will be back]. We hope as soon as possible, but we think if everything goes to plan he can be back in training next week."

Following Tuesday's 2-1 defeat to Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League, Pochettino's men are back in Premier League action against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday before a League Cup clash against Watford.