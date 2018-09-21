Hue Jackson Doesn't Commit to Baker Mayfield as Starter After Comeback Win

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson didn't provide a definitive answer when asked if Baker Mayfield will be his starting quarterback after the No. 1 overall pick led the team to a 21-17 win over the New York Jets on Thursday night.

"Baker did some great things...but let's not get into those debates tonight," Jackson said, according to NFL Network's Omar Ruiz.

Jackson added he wants to go back and "watch the tape" before making a decision.

