Hue Jackson Doesn't Commit to Baker Mayfield as Starter After Comeback Win

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 21, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 20: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after making a catch on a two-point conversion attempt during the third quarter against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 20, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson didn't provide a definitive answer when asked if Baker Mayfield will be his starting quarterback after the No. 1 overall pick led the team to a 21-17 win over the New York Jets on Thursday night. 

"Baker did some great things...but let's not get into those debates tonight," Jackson said, according to NFL Network's Omar Ruiz

Jackson added he wants to go back and "watch the tape" before making a decision. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

