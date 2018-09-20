Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley Is Overcoming Adversity to Honor His Late Mother

In the wake of losing his mother, Caleb Farley turned toward his Virginia Tech Football team for strength and support. This season he is honoring his mother playing the sport she loved to watch him in.

Watch above to learn more about his story. 

   

