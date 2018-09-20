Andre Roberson to Take Part in Non-Contact Drills After Knee Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 20, 2018

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Andre Roberson lies on the court after slipping during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Oklahoma City Thunder have received good news regarding Andre Roberson as they prepare to start training camp next week. 

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Thunder general manager Sam Presti said Roberson will take part in non-contact drills when training camp opens on Sept. 25. 

"He's doing a lot more this week than he was last week," Presti said. "He's through the hardest part of this recovery process. We don't think we will be without him very long."

Roberson's 2017-18 season came to a premature end when he ruptured his left patellar tendon during a Jan. 27 game against the Detroit Pistons

He underwent arthroscopic surgery on the same knee in May to relieve inflammation and take a proactive approach to his rehab. 

Presti didn't specify when Roberson would play in games, though the Thunder's expectation is it will be in the early part of the season. 

"I'm not really putting a particular timeline on it, but I want to come back to myself somewhere in, like, December," Roberson told KABB Fox-29 (h/t The Oklahoman's Brett Dawson) last month. "It would be great if it happened before Christmas. That'd be great, but like I said, not putting a timeline on it, just taking it a day at a time."

Roberson averaged five points and 4.7 rebounds in 39 games prior to suffering his injury. He was named to the NBA All-Defensive second team during the 2016-17 campaign. 

The Thunder will open the 2018-19 season on Oct. 16 against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. 

Related

    Report: Thibs Would Rather Leave Than Trade Jimmy

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Thibs Would Rather Leave Than Trade Jimmy

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Should Team Up with LBJ in New ‘Space Jam?’

    Oklahoma City Thunder logo
    Oklahoma City Thunder

    Who Should Team Up with LBJ in New ‘Space Jam?’

    Dave Schilling
    via Bleacher Report

    Trade Ideas for Jimmy and Kemba

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trade Ideas for Jimmy and Kemba

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Deep Dive into the Beef That Has Jimmy Wanting Out

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Deep Dive into the Beef That Has Jimmy Wanting Out

    Tom Haberstroh
    via Bleacher Report