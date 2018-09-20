Casemiro Says Cristiano Ronaldo Deserves Ballon d'Or Ahead of Luka Modric

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has said the club's former forward Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to win the 2018 Ballon d'Or ahead of his current Los Blancos team-mate Luka Modric.

Ronaldo left Madrid for Juventus in the summer after helping the team to a third UEFA Champions League success in a row, which was sealed with a 3-1 victory over Liverpool in May's final.

Modric was also instrumental in that success and went on to help Croatia to the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where they eventually came up short against France.

Both players have been named in a three-man shortlist for The Best FIFA Men's Player award alongside Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

When Casemiro was quizzed on his opinion on who deserves the Ballon d'Or, he said Modric is just short of Ronaldo, per AS.

"I think the year Luka has had has been spectacular," said the Brazilian following Real's 3-0 win over Roma in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. "[But] I'd give it to Cristiano for everything he achieved last season."

Casemiro's backing of Ronaldo is indicative of just how good the Portuguese was in his final season for Los Blancos. He netted 44 times in total, despite a slow beginning to the season.

Ronaldo made his mark in big moments during the winning run in the Champions League, though. In the knockout stages, he netted three times in two games against Paris Saint-Germain before repeating that feat in the quarter-finals against Juventus.

One of the goals against the Italian champions was a stunning overhead kick to put Madrid 2-0 up in Turin.

Unsurprisingly, it was voted as the UEFA Goal of the Season:



Modric would also be a worthy winner, and Real Madrid star Isco believes the Croatian should edge Ronaldo.

"We already know what Modric's like, he's a great player and he gives us a lot in each game," Isco said to Movistar+ (h/t Football Espana) after the Roma game. "Hopefully we can all be at his level. I also think he deserves the Ballon d'Or for being a unique player for us and Croatia."

Modric excelled in the Champions League final, managing the match with his trademark panache and technical ability. He followed that up by captaining Croatia in their memorable run to the final, beating hosts Russia and England on the way before their defeat to France.

Journalist Greg Johnson believes the award would be warranted for the former Tottenham Hotspur man:

Ronaldo and Barcelona icon Lionel Messi have dominated when it comes to winning individual awards in recent years—Kaka was the last person outside of the pair to win the award in 2007—so a new name at the pinnacle of world football would be desirable for some.

Modric's influence on matches may not be as spectacular as Ronaldo, as he often controls games with an understated class. However, as long as the Portuguese continues to finish chances in clutch moments for his team, he'll be in the reckoning