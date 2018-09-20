Report: Barcelona 'Open Talks' with Corinthians for Starlet Pedrinho

Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly opened talks with Brazilian side Corinthians for their 20-year-old midfield starlet Pedrinho.

Per Goal's Bruno Andrade, "Latin American specialist" Andre Cury has met with the club to discuss Pedrinho's status. Corinthians are said to have an asking price of €25 million.

Barcelona have long been linked with the 20-year-old. Last summer, UOL (h/t Sport)reported the Blaugrana were looking for a first option on the youngster. The same report said the Catalans already had a "pre-agreement" to buy the player outright.

Pedrinho made his senior debut for Corinthians last year and quickly made an impression with his burst and creativity. He has played most of his minutes on the right wing but loves to receive the ball inside as well.

The way he runs with the ball at his feet and turns to find space will remind some of Juventus star Paulo Dybala. Here are some of his highlights:

While he has a long way to go to reach the heights the Argentinian has, the passing resemblance explains Barcelona's interest. The Catalans have spent freely on Brazilian talent in the last few years and have Philippe Coutinho, Arthur, Rafinha and Malcom in the squad.

According to the report, Paris Saint-Germain and Shakhtar Donetsk are also looking at the winger. The Ukrainian side has a sterling reputation as a first destination for Brazilians in Europe, but €25 million may be too much for their budget.

PSG are always a threat in the market and also have a strong group of Brazilian talent that includes Neymar, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Dani Alves.