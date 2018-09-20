Two Chelsea Fans Reportedly Attacked in Greece Ahead of PAOK Europa League Match

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Two Chelsea fans have reportedly been attacked in Greece ahead of the Blues' UEFA Europa League meeting with PAOK Thessaloniki on Thursday.

According to the Associated Press (h/t Sky Sports), Greek police have reported that two English fans were injured after an attack in the city centre by three suspects who evaded arrest but are believed to be PAOK supporters.

The pair were treated for their injuries by an ambulance crew but opted against going to hospital. They have also decided not to press charges against their assailants.

ESPN FC's Liam Twomey relayed further details from Greek authorities:

Chelsea had previously advised supporters not to wear replica kits or other club apparel outside of the stadium and that they should travel on coaches rather than alone.

A statement from the Blues read: "We are grateful to the Greek authorities for making us aware of their stipulations well in advance of the game but we strongly advise that this match will not be appropriate for all of our supporters to attend."

Perhaps as a result of the warnings, a fairly small number of fans are thought to have made the trip, per Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard:

In August, five Burnley fans were injured while in Athens for the Clarets' Europa League play-off with Olympiakos, one of whom suffered a stab wound to the leg.