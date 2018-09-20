Two Chelsea Fans Reportedly Attacked in Greece Ahead of PAOK Europa League Match

Two Chelsea Fans Reportedly Attacked in Greece Ahead of PAOK Europa League MatchSeptember 20, 2018
Two Chelsea fans have reportedly been attacked in Greece ahead of the Blues' UEFA Europa League meeting with PAOK Thessaloniki on Thursday.
According to the Associated Press (h/t Sky Sports), Greek police have reported that two English fans were injured after an attack in the city centre by three suspects who evaded arrest but are believed to be PAOK supporters.
The pair were treated for their injuries by an ambulance crew but opted against going to hospital. They have also decided not to press charges against their assailants.
ESPN FC's Liam Twomey relayed further details from Greek authorities:
Liam Twomey @liam_twomey
Just spoke to Thessaloniki police. They say the two Chelsea fans were drunk when the fight started (around 5am), sustained light injuries & were taken back to their hotels when they declined hospital. Police insist they have no wider concerns about security around the game #cfc
Chelsea had previously advised supporters not to wear replica kits or other club apparel outside of the stadium and that they should travel on coaches rather than alone.
A statement from the Blues read: "We are grateful to the Greek authorities for making us aware of their stipulations well in advance of the game but we strongly advise that this match will not be appropriate for all of our supporters to attend."
Perhaps as a result of the warnings, a fairly small number of fans are thought to have made the trip, per Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard:
Simon Johnson @sjstandardsport
Been told that #cfc sold 1200 tickets for the match against Paok but it is estimated that only 500 fans have travelled.
In August, five Burnley fans were injured while in Athens for the Clarets' Europa League play-off with Olympiakos, one of whom suffered a stab wound to the leg.
