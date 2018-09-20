Eden Hazard Asked for Rest Against PAOK Because He's Tired, Says Maurizio Sarri

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistSeptember 20, 2018

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri makes a point to Eden Hazard during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Chelsea FC at John Smith's Stadium on August 11, 2018 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)
Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has revealed Eden Hazard will be rested for the Europa League opener against PAOK on Thursday because the player told the boss he's tired.

Per Kieran Gill of the Daily Mail, Sarri made the revelation in his pre-match press conference: "He told me that after the national team and after the match against Cardiff he was a little bit tired. I thought it was better to stay in Cobham, to have training and to rest."

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

