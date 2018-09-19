Jimmy Butler Appears to Mock Andrew Wiggins' Brother Nick on Instagram

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Jimmy Butler appears to have four words for Andrew Wiggins' brother: "Keep that same energy."

The Minnesota Timberwolves forward used the phrase in an apparent response to a tweet from Nick Wiggins, who responded to Butler's trade request by saying "hallelujah":

Butler is seen doing lateral quickness drills and finishes it by saying "hallelujah...keep that same energy," seemingly a nod to the since-deleted tweet.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Butler told head coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau he wanted a trade to three possible teams he'd be willing to sign a long-term deal with next summer. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski identified those teams as the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers, with the Clippers being Butler's preferred destination.

Whatever "energy" is being put into the ether, it's clear Butler has to be traded. There's almost no way he can show up to camp for pictures and meet with the media next week as scheduled; the trade request would be an albatross hanging around everyone's neck.

Nick Wiggins doesn't necessarily speak for his brother, but he's closer to the situation than us. Odds are his sentiment isn't too far away from Andrew's, especially considering the 2014 No. 1 overall pick was marginalized last season after Butler's acquisition.

This is ugly—and everyone appears willing to make this exit as acrimonious as possible.