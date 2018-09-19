Yasiel Puig Left Dodgers Game vs. Rockies Early to Deal with Burglary at Home

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 20, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Yasiel Puig #66 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks to the dugout after being thrown out at third base to end the first inning of the MLB game against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. The Dodgers defeated the Rockies 8-2. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)
Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig was excused to leave early from Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies do deal with a burglary at his home. 

Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register tweeted Puig did not want to talk about the incident with reporters.

The break-in was the fourth time Puig's home has been burglarized in the last 18 months. TMZ Sports reported three men were seen on security footage breaking in by smashing through the back door. 

It's unclear at this time whether any items were stolen. The men fled the scene by the time Puig alerted authorities.

This is the second time in two months Puig's home has been burglarized. People previously broke into the house in March 2017 and then again last October.

Police said they are investigating the case. There has been no word whether the break ins are connected to one another. 

