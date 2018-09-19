Jemele Hill to Narrate LeBron James' 'Shut Up and Dribble' Show on Showtime

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Former ESPN personality Jemele Hill will narrate a documentary produced by Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Hill confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter's Marisa Guthrie that she will provide the narration for Shut Up and Dribble, which is set to air in November on Showtime.

According to CNN's Sandra Gonzalez, the three-part series will center on "the evolving role that athletes, particularly those in the NBA, play in the current political environment."

This will be Hill's first project since confirming last Friday she was leaving ESPN.

"I think LeBron, like a lot of people, has been very frustrated by the behavior of this administration," Hill said to Guthrie. "[Black Americans] feel very insulted and vulnerable within this time because of who's in charge."

In October 2017, Hill received a two-week suspension from ESPN after bringing up an advertiser boycott as one way to protest Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' stance on mandating players stand for the national anthem.

ESPN had previously reprimanded Hill after she called President Donald Trump a "white supremacist" on Twitter.