Jemele Hill to Narrate LeBron James' 'Shut Up and Dribble' Show on Showtime

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 23: Jemele Hill speaks onstage at the Genius Talks sponsored by AT&T during the 2018 BET Experience at the Los Angeles Convention Center on June 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for BET)
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Former ESPN personality Jemele Hill will narrate a documentary produced by Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Hill confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter's Marisa Guthrie that she will provide the narration for Shut Up and Dribble, which is set to air in November on Showtime.

According to CNN's Sandra Gonzalez, the three-part series will center on "the evolving role that athletes, particularly those in the NBA, play in the current political environment."

This will be Hill's first project since confirming last Friday she was leaving ESPN.

"I think LeBron, like a lot of people, has been very frustrated by the behavior of this administration," Hill said to Guthrie. "[Black Americans] feel very insulted and vulnerable within this time because of who's in charge."

In October 2017, Hill received a two-week suspension from ESPN after bringing up an advertiser boycott as one way to protest Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' stance on mandating players stand for the national anthem.

ESPN had previously reprimanded Hill after she called President Donald Trump a "white supremacist" on Twitter. 

Related

    Playing Behind LeBron Might Not Matter to Klay

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Playing Behind LeBron Might Not Matter to Klay

    Golden State Warriors
    via Golden State Warriors

    Report: Jimmy Doesn't Want to Join LeBron in LA

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Report: Jimmy Doesn't Want to Join LeBron in LA

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Did LeBron Get a Better Team by Going to LA?

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Did LeBron Get a Better Team by Going to LA?

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron to Star in Space Jam Sequel

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron to Star in Space Jam Sequel

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report