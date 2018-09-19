Paul Pogba Brilliant as Manchester United Beat Young Boys in Champions League

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Paul Pogba scored two goals and assisted another as Manchester United beat Young Boys 3-0 at the Stade de Suisse in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Pogba opened the scoring in the 35th minute in Bern, before adding another one from the penalty spot a minute before the break. The oft-criticised Frenchman capped an exceptional display by teeing up Anthony Martial for United's third in the 66th minute, as the Red Devils made a fast start to Group H.

Pogba is Finally Becoming United's Talisman

Pogba regularly finds himself the target for criticism about his languid performances, as well as the source of speculation regarding his United future and relationship with manager Jose Mourinho.

Yet for all the noise around him, Pogba is delivering on the pitch. In fact, the forward-thinking midfielder is finally becoming the talisman the Red Devils hoped they were getting when they paid Juventus £89 million in 2016.

Pogba was bought for tournaments like this one, so it was fitting he finally opened his Champions League account for United:

Those goals continued a prolific start to the season for the FIFA World Cup winner, offering an answer to his detractors:

A smart assist, his first of the season, for Martial in the second half showed Pogba at his best, bossing matches in the final third. On his day, few can match the 25-year-old's irresistible combination of power, vision and flair.

Mourinho would be wise to continue working to get Pogba on side and building around the signature talent in his squad.

Diogo Dalot Brings Much-Needed Attacking Impetus

It's not much of a sample size, but Diogo Dalot's senior debut for the Reds should excite United fans. Specifically, those supporters can expect to see greater attacking impetus whenever the 19-year-old starts at right-back.

Dalot quickly caught the eye in Berne:

His industry and endeavour continued as the man in possession was regularly able to look the young full-back's way for an outlet ball. His pace and engine offered width and gave United the ability to transition defence to attack in an instant, a rarity on Mourinho's watch.

By the end, Dalot had done enough to convince onlookers he will add a new dimension to the starting XI:

Signed from Porto in the summer, but delayed by injury, Dalot has already shown he can make the Red Devils more dynamic going forward.

Full-backs who can play high and torment defences with teasing deliveries are essential in the modern game. Mourinho's side will be deadlier on the break if Dalot's exciting first display is a sign of better things to come.

David De Gea Return to Form an Ominous Sign for United's Rivals



David De Gea didn't like having his form at international level questioned before this game, per MailOnline's Chris Wheeler. However, the Spain stopper's response on the pitch was more emphatic, as he produced a number of solid saves in Bern:

De Gea's assured display helped keep an energetic Young Boys forward line at bay. He maintained his focus even when Pogba had staked United into a commanding lead.

It's been a while since the best keeper in the game has played this well. De Gea returning to form is an ominous sign for United's rivals.

Mourinho's defence still looks shaky, but if the man behind the back four can keep the door shut the way he normally does, the Reds have the attacking talent to turn many close games their way.

What's Next?

United will host Valencia in their next Champions League match on Tuesday, October 2. Meanwhile, Young Boys will be in Turin to face Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus earlier the same day.