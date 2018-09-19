Why Jimmy Butler Could End Up in Los Angeles, but Not with LeBron and the Lakers

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Jimmy Butler experience has reportedly come to a head in Minnesota, with the All-Star forward asking the Minnesota Timber'Wolves for a trade.

How the ''Wolves handle his request remains a mystery, but count out the Los Angeles Lakers. Butler will not be joining LeBron James, not unless Minnesota waits until mid-December.

The 'Wolves acquired Butler in June of 2017, sending Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the rights to Lauri Markkanen to the Chicago Bulls. In return, Minnesota got Justin Patton, who has been sidelined for most of his young career with foot injuries, including another surgery on Tuesday—along with Butler who now wants to leave.

Butler previously turned down a four-year extension to stay in Minnesota, worth almost $110 million. The Timber'Wolves are hamstrung by league rules, only able to offer a raise of 120 percent with a starting salary of $24.5 million for the 2019-20 season. While Butler will earn $20.4 million for the coming season, he's expected to opt out of his final year at $19.8 million to explore unrestricted free agency in July.

Next summer, Butler can earn up to $32.7 million in the first year of a new five-year contract at $190.9 million if he re-signs with the 'Wolves, or $143.9 million over four years if he leaves to sign with another franchise. Any team looking to trade for Butler would face the same issues, asking him to sign a below-market extension or taking the leap of faith that he re-signs.

How many teams will be willing to give up true value to get Butler today if they can wait until the certainty of July's tomorrow?



Complicating matters, most of the league should have significant spending power in 2019, with many of the over-priced contracts from the summer of 2016 starting to fall off along with the salary cap projected to climb to $109 million from the current $101.9 million. Butler should have multiple suitors, some with enough money to add a second star.

One team Butler didn't list is the Lakers, and that may be because Los Angeles has no tangible way to acquire him before the season. The Lakers would need to send out $16.3 million in salary for a legal Butler deal. But recently signed players like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley cannot be traded until December 15.

Phil Long/Associated Press

James has the same restriction, though that's probably not worth mentioning.

With so many players off the market because of the rules, the Lakers would need to start with Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram—and that only gets the team to $13.2 million. They're still $3.1 million short. Ball and Ingram would be a non-starter, given the team will have enough cap space next summer to chase players like Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Kawhi Leonard without sacrificing any of their young prospects.

If the Lakers really wanted the pair of Butler and James, they should have held onto Luol Deng's contract instead of buying him out. Deng has since signed with the 'Wolves. Butler was never enough of a priority for the Lakers, not if it meant parting with the assets necessary to entice Minnesota to take on Deng's full $36.8 million salary at the time.

The Los Angeles Clippers, who are on Butler's list of teams reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, may be the favorite to land the All-Star, per a player agent who does not represent Butler.

The Clippers are well situated for the summer of 2019 with up to roughly $56 million in cap room. The salaries would work straight up for Danilo Gallinari, who is under contract for two seasons at $4.2 million. A two-player swap would leave the Clippers with $48.3 million next year, more than enough to chase another maximum-salaried free agent, accounting for Butler's $30.7 million cap hold as a free agent.

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

If the franchise has designs on pairing Butler with Kawhi Leonard—a potential free agent with the Toronto Raptors—getting out of Gallinari's contract would likely be a must. Getting Butler now for Gallinari would be a significant win for the Clippers.

If Gallinari is a non-starter for the 'Wolves, Los Angeles has a number of players on expiring contracts, including Tobias Harris, Patrick Beverley, Marcin Gortat, Boban Marjanovic, Milos Teodosic and Wesley Johnson. Due to signing restrictions, the Clippers cannot trade Avery Bradley, Montrezl Harrell, Mike Scott and Luc Mbah a Moute, among others before the season.

Meanwhile, the Clippers are overstocked with 15 guaranteed players, plus the non-guaranteed $5 million owed to Beverley. Los Angeles also recently matched an offer sheet to Tyrone Wallace, given by the New Orleans Pelicans, which only has $300,000 of Wallace's two-year, $2.9 million contract guaranteed. If the Clippers intend to make room for Beverley and Wallace, they need to open two roster spots.

In addition to Butler, the Clippers may have a trade partner in the Phoenix Suns. Per a source within the Suns' organization (and also common sense), the team is looking to acquire a veteran point guard. Beverley is one of many targets.

If the 'Wolves look to send Butler to one of his requested teams in the Eastern Conference, the New York Knicks can look to build a trade package around several players including Enes Kanter, Joakim Noah, Tim Hardaway Jr. and/or Courtney Lee. Only Lee, at $12.3 million, would require another player from the Knicks to match salaries.

The Brooklyn Nets can offer Allen Crabbe straight up, although packages can be built around DeMarre Carroll, Kenneth Faried and Jared Dudley.

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Certainly, the 'Wolves would like some sort of youthful consideration and/or draft picks in a Butler deal. The challenge is asking teams to give up valuable pieces when they'll have cap space next summer. New York could reach over $40 million while Brooklyn can get all the way to a staggering $80 million in spending power.

Given that Butler can walk as a free agent, it's a risky proposition for any team to give up too much to acquire him. A deal might make more sense for the Portland Trail Blazers, who will have a significant payroll next season. Would the 'Wolves take on a multi-year contract like Evan Turner, Mo Harkless or Meyers Leonard?

Technically, Butler can opt into the final year on his contract, to encourage a team to trade for him. To do so, Butler would probably need assurances (non-binding and not technically legal) that the acquiring team will use $12.9 million in cap space to restructure his contract next summer.

That's an idea in the gray area but teams, from time to time, have been known to operate in murky waters to get deals done.

Regardless, the 'Wolves aren't obligated to honor Butler's reported trade request. If they wait until trade restrictions lift in December, they'll have more trade options, including the Lakers.

While Minnesota ended a 13-year playoff drought last year season, the price it paid to acquire Butler, only to lose in five games to the Houston Rockets, doesn't look like a winner—unless it can salvage the situation with a winning Butler trade.

Email Eric Pincus at eric.pincus@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @EricPincus.