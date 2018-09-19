76ers Trade Rumors: Philly Not Interested in Knicks' Courtney Lee

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2018

New York Knicks' Courtney Lee looks to the referee during the overtime of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers aren't looking to deal for New York Knicks shooting guard Courtney Lee, the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey reported Wednesday.

The New York Post's Marc Berman reported the Knicks are trying to trade Lee and that the 32-year-old prefers to land with an NBA playoff contender. Berman added that the Sixers would be an interested trade suitor.

        

