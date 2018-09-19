Mookie Betts, Javier Baez Favored to Win 2018 AL, NL MVP Awards in Latest Odds

Mookie Betts, Javier Baez Favored to Win 2018 AL, NL MVP Awards in Latest OddsSeptember 19, 2018
If the latest odds are any indication, the Chicago Cubs could have their second National League MVP winner in three years.
Per OddsShark, Cubs star Javier Baez is the leading candidate to win 2018 NL MVP at -110 (bet $11 for $10 return). St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Matt Carpenter and Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado (+250, bet $10 for $25 return) are tied for second:
OddsShark @OddsShark
Updated odds to win American League MVP (@BovadaOfficial): Mookie Betts -240 ⬆️ J.D. Martinez +450 Mike Trout +450 Alex Bregman +500 ⬆️ Jose Ramirez +500
On the American League side, Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts is the overwhelming choice to take home his first MVP award:
OddsShark @OddsShark
Updated odds to win National League MVP (@BovadaOfficial): Javier Baez -110 ⬆️ Matt Carpenter +250 ⬆️ Nolan Arenado +250 Paul Goldschmidt +500 Christian Yelich +600 ⬆️
