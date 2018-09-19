Mookie Betts, Javier Baez Favored to Win 2018 AL, NL MVP Awards in Latest Odds

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2018

PHOENIX, AZ - SEPTEMBER 17: Javier Baez #9 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after hitting a two run home run during the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 17, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
Norm Hall/Getty Images

If the latest odds are any indication, the Chicago Cubs could have their second National League MVP winner in three years. 

Per OddsShark, Cubs star Javier Baez is the leading candidate to win 2018 NL MVP at -110 (bet $11 for $10 return). St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Matt Carpenter and Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado (+250, bet $10 for $25 return) are tied for second:

On the American League side, Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts is the overwhelming choice to take home his first MVP award:

