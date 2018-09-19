Adrien Rabiot Reportedly Wants €10 Million Yearly Wages Amid Barcelona Rumours

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Adrien Rabiot reportedly wants a contract worth €10 million per year amid rumours he is wanted by Barcelona.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Calciomercato.com), the Frenchman has made his wage demands known to all interested parties, which includes Barcelona after they unsuccessfully pursued him in the summer.

Rabiot is now in the final 12 months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, who have been reluctant to offer such a salary and as such have failed to convince him to sign a new deal.

