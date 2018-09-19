Adrien Rabiot Reportedly Wants €10 Million Yearly Wages Amid Barcelona Rumours

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2018

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Adrien Rabiot of Paris Saint-Germain during the Group C match of the UEFA Champions League between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield on September 18, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Adrien Rabiot reportedly wants a contract worth €10 million per year amid rumours he is wanted by Barcelona. 

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Calciomercato.com), the Frenchman has made his wage demands known to all interested parties, which includes Barcelona after they unsuccessfully pursued him in the summer.

Rabiot is now in the final 12 months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, who have been reluctant to offer such a salary and as such have failed to convince him to sign a new deal.

                                    

