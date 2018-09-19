TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas Longhorns Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Texas leads the all-time rivalry with TCU 62 wins to 25 but the Horned Frogs are trying to cut into that deficit, winning the last four meetings both straight up and against the spread including a 24-7 decision last season. TCU shoots for five in a row over the Longhorns on Saturday afternoon in Austin.

College football point spread: This game opened as a pick'em, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

Why the TCU Horned Frogs can cover the spread

TCU started 2-0 this season but is now trying to bounce back from a tough 40-28 loss to Ohio State last week. The Frogs spotted the Buckeyes the first 10 points of the game, but rallied and led 21-13 well into the third quarter. Ohio State then scored three touchdowns in a five-minute span to take the lead for good, but in the end TCU covered the spread as a 13-point dog.

On the night the Frogs came up with 511 yards of total offense, 203 on the ground and 308 through the air. But TCU also had an early touchdown negated by an iffy holding call, missed a field goal, gave up a touchdown on a sack/fumble in the end zone, gave up another touchdown on a third-quarter pick-six and had a punt blocked, resulting directly in another Buckeyes touchdown.

Add it all up and mistakes cost the Frogs 28 points. The Frogs won their first two games this season over Southern University and SMU by a combined score of 97-19.

Why the Texas Longhorns can cover the spread

Texas opened its season with a loss to Maryland but is 2-0 since then, after besting USC last week 37-14. The Longhorns actually fell down to the Trojans 14-3 in the first quarter but by halftime led 16-14. Texas then won the second half 21-0 for the victory and the cover as a three-point favorite.

On the night the Longhorns out-gained Southern Cal 394-317, converted 10 of 19 third downs into first downs, limited the Trojans to minus-5 yards rushing and held a 35/25 advantage in time of possession. And the special teams got in on the act as well, returning a blocked field goal 46 yards for a touchdown when the game was still a game in the third quarter.

Three weeks ago Texas rallied from an early 17-point deficit to take a 29-24 lead over the Terrapins into the fourth quarter. Unfortunately they gave up the game's last 10 points and lost 34-29. Two weeks ago the Longhorns held off Tulsa 28-21.

TCU lost a tough one last week while Texas won a big one. But reversals of fortune happen every week in college football, and this game looks like a candidate for one. Also, the Frogs' loss to Ohio State is about as impressive as the Longhorns victory over an iffy USC outfit. Smart money here takes TCU.

The total has gone under in TCU's last three games vs Texas. (Avg combined score: 42.67)

The total has gone under in 14 of Texas's last 16 games vs its conference.

TCU is 7-2 SU and ATS in its last nine games on the road.

