Bill Belichick: Josh Gordon Trade Isn't Done Despite Official Announcement

David Richard/Associated Press

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday a trade with the Cleveland Browns for wide receiver Josh Gordon isn't complete despite Monday's announcement on the team's website.

Albert Breer of The MMQB reported the deal was listed on the NFL's personnel wire Tuesday. Gordon is also listed on the Pats' official roster. Belichick wouldn't guarantee the swap would be finalized, though.

"You can ask. We'll talk about it when it's done. If it's done," he said, per Michael Giardi of the NFL Network.

Colleague Tom Pelissero noted details about the snag:

While it sounds like the trade will get done, it's unclear whether the delay could impact the wideout's availability for the Patriots' Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions.

ESPN's Adam Schefter previously reported Gordon had recovered from a hamstring injury and was physically prepared to play.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com noted Gordon reportedly suffered the injury during a promotional shoot for his clothing line and was "not himself" when showed up late Saturday, which led some people in the Browns organization to believe he "may have slipped in his recovery program."

"We've done all we can do for Josh," head coach Hue Jackson said. "I just thank Dee and Jimmy Haslam for doing everything that they could. We tried to create the right environment. It just did not work out."

The Browns selected Gordon in the second round of the 2012 supplemental draft. He was one of the NFL's top offensive players in 2013 when he racked up 87 catches for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns across 14 appearances en route to a First Team All-Pro selection.

He's played just 11 games since because of repeated violations of the league's substance-abuse policy.

It's uncertain what would happen if the deal doesn't become official. The Browns had announced they planned to release Gordon on Monday before the trade talks picked up.

If the enigmatic receiver does join the Patriots, he'll immediately become the most talented target at future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady's disposal.