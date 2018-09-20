Fantasy Football Week 3 Workload Watch

6 of 8

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Week 2 Workload Distribution

Rex Burkhead: 23% snaps, 6 carries, 22 yards, 0 TD; 0 targets

James White: 55.7% snaps, 4 carries, 11 yards, 0 TD; 8 targets, 7 receptions, 73 yards, 0 TD

Sony Michel: 21.3% snaps, 10 carries, 34 yards, 0 TD; 2 targets, 1 reception, 7 yards, 0 TD

In the history of fantasy football, dealing with Bill Belichick's backfields has rarely been easy or predictable. Touches typically vary by matchup, which makes sense as long as you can figure out which players are playing each role.

As of now, the only clear role belongs to White, who's the primary receiver out of the backfield. Through two weeks, he leads all New England Patriots players with 17 targets, which he has converted into 11 receptions for 111 yards and a TD. No one should be surprised to see him with only nine carries for 29 yards.

When Michel had to sit out Week 1 with his knee not ready for action, Burkhead and Jeremy Hill appeared to be in line for the carries. Hill had four for 25 yards before tearing his ACL. That put Burkhead in the driver's seat to take on more touches, which he did with 18 carries for 64 yards in addition to a reception for five yards on three targets. He played 51 percent of the snaps.

Burkhead's status was up in the air for Week 2 because he was in concussion protocol during the week, but he ended up being cleared for the matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Michel was also cleared to make his NFL debut, although it was fair to think the Patriots would ease him in after missing the preseason.

They did just that with his snap percentage, which came out to 13 snaps. That means they wanted to get him the ball (10 carries, two targets) on all but one of his snaps. Even though he didn't have great production, the rookie had a busy day, which might be a sign of things to come as early as this week.

Burkhead barely outsnapped Michel, yet he saw fewer carries and fewer targets with another disappointing performance, specifically on the ground. Through two weeks, he's averaging just 3.6 yards per carry, down from the 4.1 YPC he had last season.

If you believe Belichick plays the matchups with his RBs, this could be a week to feature Michel. The Detroit Lions allowed the league's most rushing yards over the first two games in losses to the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers. It wouldn't be a great leap to increase Michel's touches after they kept him busy in Week 2.

Remember, the Patriots made a strong investment in Michel with a first-round pick. They have the type of matchup he should be able to dominate if he gets the touches. A strong performance by Michel in Week 3 could go a long way for his standing in this backfield and on your fantasy team.