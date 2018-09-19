Fantasy Football Week 3: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

2 of 7

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Better Than Usual

Ryan Fitzpatrick, TB (vs. PIT)

Ryan Fitzpatrick has turned an opportunity to start in place of the suspended Jameis Winston into one of the best stories of the season. Not only are the Buccaneers 2-0 with wins over the Saints and Eagles, but he's also become a great fantasy asset and made nearly the entire Buccaneers receiving corps fantasy-relevant. That should continue for at least one more week as the Buccaneers host the Steelers.

Last week, Mahomes torched the Steelers for 326 yards and six touchdowns. Only the Chiefs have allowed more fantasy points to quarterbacks. The Buccaneers, however, are sixth on the list in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, so Fitzpatrick will need to be busy and productive to keep up with the high-powered Steelers passing attack. This game could be a fantasy bonanza, so be confident in Fitzpatrick to continue his outstanding play.

Concern

Philip Rivers, LAC (at LAR)

Philip Rivers is off to a strong start as the No. 4 fantasy quarterback, but he's been fortunate to face the Chiefs and Bills. Those teams have allowed the most and fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, respectively.

In Week 3, Rivers will face significantly better competition in the Los Angeles Rams. In games against Derek Carr and Sam Bradford, the Rams have been the best defense against fantasy quarterbacks, though Rivers will provide a tougher test. The Los Angeles defense is one of the better units in the league with a strong pass rush and talented secondary, so if you're sticking with Rivers, be sure to lower expectations.

Avoid

Mitchell Trubisky, CHI (at ARI)

Mitchell Trubisky has failed to put up good fantasy numbers in starts against the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks. Despite a favorable home matchup against a depleted Seahawks defense, Trubisky completed 25 of 34 passes for just 200 yards with two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. Through two weeks, he's the No. 20 fantasy quarterback with just 28.4 fantasy points.

This week's game in Arizona doesn't look like a tough one for Trubisky, as the Cardinals rank tied for 12th in most fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. However, they also allow the most fantasy points to running backs after getting beat up by Chris Thompson, Adrian Peterson and Todd Gurley. This could be a great game for Jordan Howard with Trubisky playing a minimal role in the success of the offense. He's nothing more than a depth option if you even carry a backup quarterback.

Sleeper

Blake Bortles, JAC (vs. TEN)

Blake Bortles may not get a lot of respect in fantasy or reality, but he's been a solid fantasy quarterback for the last few years. Last week was arguably one of the best performances of his career. He got the defending AFC champion Patriots for 377 yards and four touchdowns (with one interception) on 29-of-45 passing to finish with 32.6 fantasy points, which placed him fourth at the position.

Bortles and the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. The Titans allowed 230 yards and two touchdowns to Ryan Tannehill in their opener but then surrendered 310 yards and a pair of touchdowns in addition to 44 rushing yards to Deshaun Watson. While he may not be in Watson's category when it comes to running, Bortles rushed for 77 yards on 10 attempts in his first two games, so he's a threat with his legs.

If you're looking for a streamer, Bortles is your man. And he'll be even more important to the offense if Leonard Fournette has to sit out another game with his hamstring injury.