Fantasy Football Week 3 BS Meter

For most of the preseason, David Johnson was a top-five consensus pick along with Todd Gurley, Le'Veon Bell and Ezekiel Elliott. Before any of the issues with Bell's contract or Elliott's offensive line injuries, it wasn't as easy to find faults in these players. However, of the four, Johnson appeared to be on the worst team with the biggest offensive line problem. Through two weeks, those negatives have been glaring.

In Week 1, the Arizona Cardinals trailed the Washington Redskins 21-0 at the half and never made it closer than the 24-6 final score when Johnson scored a garbage-time TD with 5:47 left in the game. Johnson had just nine carries for 37 yards in addition to the TD, but he was busy as a receiver with five catches for 30 yards on nine targets. In a blowout, he still posted 17.7 fantasy points, so even though it took a while, he had a solid performance.

Week 2 didn't go anywhere near as well for Johnson. The Cardinals didn't put up much of a fight in a 34-0 loss to the Rams in Los Angeles. Much like the week prior, they escaped the first quarter with a scoreless tie only to trail 19-0 by the half. Johnson had more carries (13) but only a little more production (48 rushing yards). Obviously, the Cardinals would be smart enough to feature Johnson in the passing game, right?

They did not.

Somehow, Johnson had just one reception for three yards on two targets. You expect Larry Fitzgerald to be involved (five targets), but when Ricky Seals-Jones (six targets), Christian Kirk (five targets), Chase Edmonds (five targets) and Chad Williams (three targets) all have bigger roles as receivers, you can understand why the Cardinals are so bad.

According to Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com, head coach Steve Wilks said Johnson "will be utilized more" in the slot to get him "into space." Wilks said the team has to be more creative when it comes to getting Johnson the ball. It's nice to hear Wilks acknowledge the need to get Johnson more involved, so let's hope the team follows up on those words.

Buying low on Johnson isn't a bad idea, but just know you shouldn't have to pay up for a great player on one of the worst teams in the league. If Johnson can play an active role in the passing game on a team with a bad defense, he should make up for a lack of carries if the team continues to play from behind all the time. You can't label him a bust, but you can see why it might be frustrating to own him this season.

B.S. Meter on Johnson already being a bust: 6/10