Fantasy Football Week 2 BS Meter

As a whole, Week 1 was a pretty good one in terms of fantasy production.

Ten quarterbacks scored at least 20 fantasy points, including Patrick Mahomes. Twenty running backs scored at least 15 fantasy points, 11 of whom hit 20 fantasy points, including James Conner. The wide receiver position produced 26 players who scored at least 15 fantasy points and 13 who scored at least 20 fantasy points. DeSean Jackson, Emmanuel Sanders, Randall Cobb and Kenny Stills all hit the 25-point mark, which was a pleasant surprise.

The tight end group was more of a mixed bag. Rob Gronkowski, Jared Cook, Will Dissly and Eric Ebron were the only TEs to score 15 fantasy points. Jordan Reed, George Kittle and Jack Doyle each posted at least 13 fantasy points, but those were the only seven players to hit double digits.

There will be positive and negative overreaction to Week 1. That's perfectly encapsulated with the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes and Tyreek Hill had top-three performances at their respective positions, while Kareem Hunt and Travis Kelce combined for 6.5 fantasy points. This team gave you the best and worst of fantasy in one game, but that shouldn't set expectations for the rest of the season.

The B.S. Meter breaks down 10 situations that cover the most pressing issues in fantasy football heading into Week 2. The statements will be rated from 1 to 10 with 1 being completely true and 10 being total BS.

Note: All fantasy stats used to calculate finishes are from FantasyPros. All advanced stats are calculated using data from Pro Football Reference. All stats are based on a points-per-reception (PPR) format.

