Fantasy Football Week 1 BS Meter

When the San Francisco 49ers lost Jerick McKinnon to a torn ACL, fantasy players everywhere scrambled to make the next move. Those who had McKinnon now had a gaping hole in their lineup to fill, while savvy players saw an opportunity to grab a starting NFL RB off the waiver wire. But who is it: Alfred Morris or Matt Breida?

The answer isn't so simple. McKinnon was signed to play a major role in the 49ers offense, so replacing him with one player isn't easy this close to Week 1.

When McKinnon was battling a knee injury earlier in the preseason, Breida was out with a shoulder injury and Joe Williams was dealing with a rib injury. The 49ers needed help quickly, so they signed Morris on Aug. 13. Morris knows head coach Kyle Shanahan's system, which made the fit good. However, it wasn't a lock that Morris would have a significant role, much less make the team knowing McKinnon and Breida had short-term injuries.

Morris ended up making the team over Williams, who was waived, to join Breida and McKinnon. Breida got clearance to come back from his shoulder injury on Sept. 1, the same day McKinnon tore his ACL.

With Breida seeing action in just one preseason game, it's fair to believe Morris will lead the way on the ground at least in Week 1. However, Breida could be the more active back in the passing game. Last season as a rookie, he turned 36 targets in 21 receptions for 180 yards and a TD as a backup to Carlos Hyde. Morris has averaged 9.5 receptions for 70.2 yards on 13.7 targets per year over six seasons.

As a rookie, Breida was also solid on the ground with 465 yards and two TDs on 105 carries (4.4 yards per carry). He's more of a do-it-all back than Morris, so his upside is higher, and he should get more of a bump in PPR formats. However, Morris did a fine job replacing Ezekiel Elliott in Dallas last season, and his knowledge of Shanahan's offense is important. Expect both Morris and Breida to pick up the slack for McKinnon.

B.S. Meter on 49ers using multiple backs to replace McKinnon: 1/10