Fantasy Football Week 2 Workload Watch

0 of 8

Harry How/Getty Images

NFL backfield battles may start in the offseason, but many continue into and throughout the regular season.

Some committees have players in clear roles. For instance, James White of the New England Patriots and Theo Riddick of the Detroit Lions are the top pass-catchers in their respective backfields, but they usually don't handle heavy workloads on the ground.

From a fantasy football perspective, players like those are often easier to project on a weekly basis.

It can be frustrating when teams obviously misuse running backs. Chris Carson looked great in Week 1, but the Seattle Seahawks split 14 carries evenly between him and Rashaad Penny. Carson turned his carries into 51 rushing yards, while Penny had only seven.

Each week, we'll monitor confusing backfields to look for changes and patterns in snaps and touches. Sometimes, matchups help to determine roles, while other situations are more about talent and skill set.

To learn more about what's going on in the backfields for the Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos, check out the Week 2 B.S. Meter. This week's Workload Watch covers eight other RB situations with the most fantasy implications.