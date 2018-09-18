Juventus Winger Douglas Costa Handed 4-Match Ban for Sassuolo Spitting Incident

Claudio Villa./Getty Images

Juventus winger Douglas Costa has been given a four-match ban by Serie A authorities for violent conduct after he was sent off against Sassuolo on Saturday for spitting in the mouth of opponent Federico Di Francesco.

Brazil international Costa was sent off in the dying embers of Juve's 2-1 win, and Goal's Chris Burton confirmed his punishment after he also head-butted and looked to aim an elbow at Di Francesco.

Speculation has surfaced in the days since that it was a racist comment from winger Di Francesco that inspired Costa's assault. Sassuolo's summer signing denied the suggestion, per Burton:

"I am deeply disturbed by speculation and inventions that have appeared in some national media.

"It is all offensive and disparaging.

"I do not allow myself to be attributed to racist behaviours and phrases that do not belong to my ethical values and which are the fruit of others' imaginations.

"I ask for and I demand respect."

Costa will miss Sunday's trip to Frosinone, then back-to-back home fixtures against Bologna and Napoli, as well as the away visit to Udinese on October 6. He'll be missing from league action for more than a month in total and will be cleared to return at home to Genoa on October 20.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.