Juventus Winger Douglas Costa Handed 4-Match Ban for Sassuolo Spitting Incident

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2018

TURIN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 16: Douglas Costa of Juventus (R) spits to Federico Di Francesco of Sassuolo during the serie A match between Juventus and US Sassuolo at Allianz Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa./Getty Images)
Claudio Villa./Getty Images

Juventus winger Douglas Costa has been given a four-match ban by Serie A authorities for violent conduct after he was sent off against Sassuolo on Saturday for spitting in the mouth of opponent Federico Di Francesco. 

Brazil international Costa was sent off in the dying embers of Juve's 2-1 win, and Goal's Chris Burton confirmed his punishment after he also head-butted and looked to aim an elbow at Di Francesco.

Speculation has surfaced in the days since that it was a racist comment from winger Di Francesco that inspired Costa's assault. Sassuolo's summer signing denied the suggestion, per Burton:

"I am deeply disturbed by speculation and inventions that have appeared in some national media.

"It is all offensive and disparaging.

"I do not allow myself to be attributed to racist behaviours and phrases that do not belong to my ethical values and which are the fruit of others' imaginations.

"I ask for and I demand respect."

Costa will miss Sunday's trip to Frosinone, then back-to-back home fixtures against Bologna and Napoli, as well as the away visit to Udinese on October 6. He'll be missing from league action for more than a month in total and will be cleared to return at home to Genoa on October 20.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Juve's Costa Banned for 4 Games

    Juventus logo
    Juventus

    Juve's Costa Banned for 4 Games

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia

    Marcelino: Valencia don’t fear Ronaldo

    Juventus logo
    Juventus

    Marcelino: Valencia don’t fear Ronaldo

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia

    De Sciglio Could Miss Napoli Clash

    Juventus logo
    Juventus

    De Sciglio Could Miss Napoli Clash

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Official: Serie B Suspended

    Juventus logo
    Juventus

    Official: Serie B Suspended

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia