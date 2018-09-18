We Visited Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold at Home to Play Him at FIFA

He’s 19. He lives with his mum. He’s also played in a Champions League final.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold invited us round for a game of FIFA before the Reds big clash with PSG at Anfield. 

