Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Auburn Tigers Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Auburn owns the advantage in the recent rivalry with Arkansas, winning four of the last five meetings outright, including blowouts the last two seasons, going 4-1 against the spread over that run. The Tigers will play as big favorites on the betting lines when they host the hapless Hogs on Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

College football point spread: The Tigers opened as 27.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 43.6-16.0 Tigers (College football picks on every game)

Why the Arkansas Razorbacks can cover the spread

The Razorbacks are a tough case to make at the moment, playing against the learning curve under the new coaching regime, coming off an embarrassing 44-17 loss at home to North Texas last week. Arkansas fell down to the Mean Green 17-0 in the first quarter and never recovered, in a performance better left forgotten.

Two weeks ago the Hogs let one get away at Colorado State. Arkansas led the Rams 27-9 late into the third quarter, but let CSU end the game with a 25-0 run, giving up the winning score with under 10 seconds to go in a 34-27 defeat.

In brighter days the Razorbacks opened this season with a 55-20 victory over Eastern Illinois.

Why the Auburn Tigers can cover the spread

Auburn is looking for the bounce-back effort this week, after getting upset at home by LSU last week 22-21. The Tigers fell down early 10-0 but scored the game's next 21 points and appeared clear of trouble. Unfortunately they then gave up a field goal, a long touchdown pass and another field goal at the buzzer to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

The Tigers nearly had LSU stopped on the game-deciding drive, but a pair of pass interference calls and a first down on a fourth-and-seven proved costly. Auburn also threw an interception inside its own territory on its first possession of the game, later got stopped on downs at the LSU 15-yard line and threw another interception inside LSU territory, all of which basically cost the Tigers 10 points.

In its other game against a Power 5 opponent this season the Tigers defeated a pretty good Washington team 21-16.

Smart betting pick

Following last week 's loss Auburn is probably prime for a rebound. Also, the Tigers won this matchup the last two seasons by scores of 56-3 and 52-20. Meanwhile Arkansas is a team, at the moment, unworthy of any betting consideration. The only smart money here bets Auburn minus the points.

College football betting trends

The total has gone over in Arkansas' last four games vs Auburn. (Avg combined score: 74.25)

The total has gone over in seven of Auburn's last 10 games vs its conference.

Arkansas is 4-12-1 ATS in its last 17 games.

