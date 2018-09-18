Cowboys News: Brice Butler, Dallas Agree to Contract After Cardinals Release

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back Brice Butler after the Arizona Cardinals released the veteran wide receiver earlier this month.

Butler announced the news Tuesday on Twitter:

A seventh-round pick by the Oakland Raiders in 2013, Butler spent two years in the Bay Area before being traded to Dallas in September 2015. He caught 43 passes for 794 yards and six touchdowns in three seasons with the Cowboys.

Last year, he caught 15 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games.

Butler signed a two-year deal with Arizona in April in hopes of grabbing hold of the No. 2 receiver spot. While former Cardinals coach Bruce Arians made it known that he "love[d]" the signing, according to the Arizona Republic's Bob McManaman, Butler did not prove enough to new Arizona head coach Steve Wilks to warrant a roster spot.

Dallas head coach Jason Garrett recently revealed that the team never wanted to lose the 6'3", 220-pound wideout.

"We wanted to keep him last year when he signed in Arizona," Garrett said, according to David Helman of the team's official website. "But now he's available, and you're always trying to look for ways to improve your team."

When asked Monday if the team had interest in bringing back Butler, Garrett showed no hesitation.

"Just to be deeper there. If he's available, he's someone we like," he said. "He's done some good things for us, and again we'll make that decision in the next day or so."

The Cowboys needed depth at receiver after an offseason of change, including the release of three-time Pro Bowler Dez Bryant and the retirement of two-time All-Pro tight end Jason Witten.

Along with Cole Beasley (the team's leading receiver through two games with 86 yards) and Terrance Williams, quarterback Dak Prescott's weapons include Allen Hurns, Deonte Thompson, Tavon Austin and tight end Geoff Swaim.