Georgia Bulldogs vs. Missouri Tigers Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Georgia is 5-1 straight up against Missouri since the latter joined the SEC six seasons ago. But the Tigers are 4-1 against the spread over the last five meetings, pulling one upset, keeping three other games within the spreads as underdogs getting points. Which way should the smart money side for Saturday afternoon's meeting in Columbia?

College football point spread: The Bulldogs opened as 14-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 38.8-38.4 Tigers (College football picks on every game)

Why the Georgia Bulldogs can cover the spread

The Bulldogs are 3-0 on the season and 2-1 ATS after disposing of Middle Tennessee State last week 49-7. Georgia drove the opening possession of the game 87 yards to a touchdown, led 14-0 after one quarter and 42-7 at the half, then cruise-controlled from there and still hung on for the cover of a 34-point spread.

On the day the Bulldogs out-gained the Blue Raiders 484-288, ran the ball for 261 yards, converted seven of 11 third-down situations and scored on a punt return.

So Georgia has won its first three games this season, including its SEC opener two weeks ago against what should be a good South Carolina team, by an average score of 45-8.

Why the Missouri Tigers can cover the spread

Missouri is also off to a 3-0 start, following its wild 40-37 victory over Purdue last week. The Tigers trailed 7-3 early but used a 24-3 run to take a 27-10 lead. They later allowed the Boilermakers to tie the score at 27-27 in the third quarter and 37-37 late, then drove 68 yards in the final three minutes, ran all the time off the clock and kicked a short field goal for the win.

On the night Missouri piled up 608 yards of total offense, 223 on the ground and 375 through the air. However, the Tigers missed out on covering as five-point favorites thanks to a long missed field goal and an interception in the Purdue red zone that basically cost them a 13-point swing.

Missouri opened this season with a 51-14 victory over Tennessee-Martin, covering as a 35-point favorite, then whipped Wyoming 40-13, covering as 19-point chalk.

Smart betting pick

The Bulldogs won this matchup last year in Athens 53-28 but the Tigers covered as 28-point dogs. Now, Georgia is still a national championship contender, but Missouri is better than it was that day. In fact, since that day the Tigers are 9-1 SU and 7-3 ATS. The Bulldogs may very well still win this game but smart money takes Missouri and the points.

College football betting trends

Georgia is 0-3 ATS in its last three games vs Missouri.

The total has gone over in five of Missouri's last seven games vs its conference.

Missouri is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games.

