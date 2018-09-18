Clemson Tigers vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Odds, Analysis, Betting Pick

Mike Comer/Getty Images

Clemson owns the upper hand in the recent rivalry with Georgia Tech, winning five of the last six meetings outright, going 4-1-1 against the spread in the process.

Can the Tigers keep it going and cover a big number on the road Saturday afternoon at Bobby Dodd Stadium?

College football point spread: The Tigers opened as 16-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 39.6-18.4 Tigers (College football picks on every game)

Why the Clemson Tigers can cover the spread

Clemson is off to a 3-0 start this season, following its 38-7 stroll over Georgia Southern last week.

The Tigers began a bit slowly and didn't hit the board until midway through the second quarter. But they led 21-0 at the half, 24-0 before allowing the Eagles to score early in the fourth quarter, then tacked on a couple of scores for good measure.

On the day, Clemson outgained GSU 595-140, ran the ball for 309 yards, held the Eagles option to just 80 yards and made 27 first downs to just seven for Georgia Southern.

But the Tigers also committed three turnovers inside GSU territory and missed two field goals, all of which combined to keep Clemson one score short of covering the spread as a 32-point favorite.

Two weeks ago, the Tigers won a tough game at a tough place to play, beating Texas A&M in College Station 28-26. Clemson led that game 28-13 into the fourth quarter, allowed the Aggies to get within a two-point conversion late but made a stop to preserve the victory.

Why the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets can cover the spread

The Yellow Jackets opened this season with a 41-0 win over Alcorn State, but they are now shooting to stop a two-game losing skid after falling last week at Pitt 24-19.

Georgia Tech fell down to the Panthers 21-0 at the half, pulled to within one score in the final minute but came up empty from there.

On the afternoon, the Yellow Jackets actually outgained Pitt 386-335, outrushed the Panthers 320-138 and held a 32/28 edge in time of possession. But Georgia Tech also got stuffed on a fake punt in its own territory, failed on a fourth down just outside the Pitt red zone and threw an interception from the Panthers' 30-yard line, all of which combined to create about a 17-point swing.

Two weeks ago, the Yellow Jackets lost at South Florida 49-38. But Georgia Tech led that game 38-28 in the fourth quarter, before allowing the Bulls to score the last three touchdowns.

Smart betting pick

Clemson won this matchup last year 24-10, holding the Ramblin' Wreck option attack to 198 yards. And two years ago, the Tigers won this matchup 26-7, limiting the Yellow Jackets to just 95 yards on the ground. Also, playing this game on the road means the spread is a little more amenable.

Smart money gives the points here to Clemson.

College football betting trends

The total has gone under in three of Clemson's last four games vs Georgia Tech.

The total has gone under in six of Clemson's last eight games on the road in September.

Clemson is 16-0 SU in its last 16 games in September.

