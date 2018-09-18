Report: Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp Came Close with Kylian Mbappe Pitch in 2017

Report: Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp Came Close with Kylian Mbappe Pitch in 2017September 18, 2018
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly spent "several hours" trying to convince Kylian Mbappe to join the club in 2017 and made an impression on the player, but Paris Saint-Germain's overwhelming financial strength priced the Reds out of the market.
According to L'Equipe (h/t sportswriter Matt Spiro), Mbappe was "charmed" by Klopp, and the Reds made a large financial promise to the then-AS Monaco man:
Matt Spiro @mattspiro
Klopp spent ‘several hours’ convincing Mbappe to join Liverpool in summer 2017, club vowed to make him joint highest earner with Coutinho, Mbappe was ‘charmed by Klopp’s eloquence and enthusiasm’, but #LFC couldn’t match PSG and Real Madrid bids (L’Equipe)
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Buffon & Tuchel Set for Showdown PSG Talks