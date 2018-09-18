Report: Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp Came Close with Kylian Mbappe Pitch in 2017

Mark Robinson/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly spent "several hours" trying to convince Kylian Mbappe to join the club in 2017 and made an impression on the player, but Paris Saint-Germain's overwhelming financial strength priced the Reds out of the market.

According to L'Equipe (h/t sportswriter Matt Spiro), Mbappe was "charmed" by Klopp, and the Reds made a large financial promise to the then-AS Monaco man:

