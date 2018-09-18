Jose Mourinho Does Not Believe in Marcus Rashford, Says Rio Ferdinand

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2018

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 02: Marcus Rashford of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester United at Turf Moor on September 2, 2018 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)
James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is not putting enough trust in Marcus Rashford, according to former Red Devils star Rio Ferdinand.

Rashford has only made one start for United this season, in the opening game, and Ferdinand believes that is indicative of Mourinho not having faith in the 20-year-old.

Per the Mirror's Darren Lewis, he said:

"I look at it from Rashford's point of view. If I am sitting there as Marcus Rashford and someone says to me, 'Do you think your manager believes in you as his main, best striker and that he will build his team around you?' I would say, 'No. Because I am not starting every game.'

"You ask any player. Coming on as a sub—that means nothing."

                                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

