Hue Jackson: 'I Knew Nothing' of Ex-Browns Kicker Zane Gonzalez's Groin Injury

Bill Feig/Associated Press

It likely would have been helpful for the Cleveland Browns if head coach Hue Jackson knew kicker Zane Gonzalez was injured before sending him on the field to miss two field goals and two extra points in Sunday's three-point loss to the New Orleans Saints, but he apparently had no idea.

"I knew nothing about an injury whatsoever so that was new to me," Jackson said on Monday, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

The comment comes after Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Gonzalez was kicking with a groin injury and needed an MRI. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns told Gonzalez they were releasing him following his poor performance.

Florio explained: "If Gonzalez was injured, he can't be cut without an injury settlement or placement on injured reserve. And if the Browns insist that Gonzalez was healthy, the stage could be set for an injury grievance."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.