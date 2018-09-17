Report: Karl-Anthony Towns Contract on Ice Amid Jimmy Butler-Timberwolves Unrest

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 17, 2018

FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Minnesota Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler, left, Karl-Anthony Towns celebrate in the final seconds as the Timberwolves defeated the Denver Nuggets 112-106 in overtime in an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves are in a tricky situation this summer, with needs for more depth, defense and 3-point shooting but no clear-cut ways to acquire any of it. They've got contracts to address with their two All-Stars, too, in Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns is yet to sign the max extension on his rookie deal, and Shams Charania of Stadium reported Jimmy Butler's future with the team is stalling the decision. 

Charania discussed Minnesota and the dynamic between some of the players and management and noted: "Butler is seriously contemplating his future with the Timberwolves." 

He also pointed out there has been some tension between Butler and his teammates, including Towns and Andrew Wiggins, which adds a layer of drama to the Kentucky product's contract situation.

According to Charania, Butler—who has a player option on his contract for the 2019-20 campaign and could become a free agent following the upcoming season—is set for a "last-ditch meeting" with head coach Tom Thibodeau where he will put "all the cards on the table."

He was coy about answering a question about whether the Timberwolves would trade Butler or not but did point out the upcoming week is a big one for the four-time All-Star.

The Timberwolves have the talent to make a run in the Western Conference after reaching the playoffs last season for the first time since 2004. Butler is a two-way force who can take over as a scorer or defender, Towns is a double-double threat every time he steps on the floor and Wiggins is just 23 years old and averaged 23.6 points a night as recently as 2016-17.

However, this "tension" within the franchise appears to be threatening the current makeup of the roster.

If it does ultimately come down to keeping one or the other between the 22-year-old Towns and 29-year-old Butler who could hit the market before the 2019-20 season, logic dictates the Timberwolves would go with big man's potential to be a franchise cornerstone for more than a decade.

However, Thibodeau also coached Butler on the Chicago Bulls and has a relationship with the four-time All-Defensive selection extending back years, so perhaps this "last-ditch meeting" will help smooth some of the issues over moving forward.

