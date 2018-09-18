The NBA's Best Creators at Each Position for 2018-19

0 of 5

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

You can space the floor, and you can scheme. You can preach unselfishness and hone shot selection to optimize the expected value of each attempt.

But unless you've got a creator in your offense, it won't matter.

Creators originate points. They break down the defense with individual skill and either get their own looks or create chances for teammates. The very best players of this sort can actually facilitate scoring opportunities for others even when they don't have the ball—by drawing attention away from other threats.

Forget the classic "creator" label. We're not interested in old-school, pass-first point guards who aren't serious about scoring. Those players are still valuable, but the absolute best point producers generate offense in several different ways.

Nowadays, creation isn't confined to just points, anyway. Offense can come from anywhere.

These players are the best offense producers—via the pass, shot or mere presence on the floor—you'll see at their respective positions in 2018-19.