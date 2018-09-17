Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State Top College Football National Championship Odds

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

A dominant win over Ole Miss has made Alabama an even bigger favorite to win the 2018 college football national championship.

OddsShark provided the latest odds to win a title following the Week 3 games, with Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State at the top of the list:

The Crimson Tide had been +210 to win as of last week, per OddsShark, but a 62-7 road win over a conference opponent lowered the number to +185 (a $100 bet could win $185).

Clemson's odds remain the same at 5-1, while Ohio State and Georgia each moved slightly up from their 8-1 odds from last week.

The Buckeyes earned a resume-building 40-28 road win over TCU while the Bulldogs cruised to a 49-7 win over Middle Tennessee State.

LSU is one of the biggest risers after its 22-21 win over Auburn, which jumped the team to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press poll. The Tigers had 50-1 odds to win a championship in the preseason, per OddsShark, but are now 25-1 to win.

On the other side of the spectrum is Wisconsin, which lost a shocker to BYU at home Saturday. The Badgers couldn't stop the run and fell 24-21 for their first nonconference home loss since 2003.

The result meant dropping from having the fifth-best odds to win a championship at 12-1 to not even being one of the top 13 teams listed. While Wisconsin could still potentially make the College Football Playoffs and win a championship, it's clear the one loss has severely damaged the squad's chances of making a run.