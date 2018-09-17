Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State Top College Football National Championship Odds

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 17, 2018

OXFORD, MS - SEPTEMBER 15: Jerry Jeudy #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs with the ball as Montrell Custis #2 of the Mississippi Rebels defends during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Oxford, Mississippi. Jeudy was ruled out of bounds before crossing the goal line. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

A dominant win over Ole Miss has made Alabama an even bigger favorite to win the 2018 college football national championship.

OddsShark provided the latest odds to win a title following the Week 3 games, with Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State at the top of the list:

The Crimson Tide had been +210 to win as of last week, per OddsShark, but a 62-7 road win over a conference opponent lowered the number to +185 (a $100 bet could win $185).

Clemson's odds remain the same at 5-1, while Ohio State and Georgia each moved slightly up from their 8-1 odds from last week.

The Buckeyes earned a resume-building 40-28 road win over TCU while the Bulldogs cruised to a 49-7 win over Middle Tennessee State.

LSU is one of the biggest risers after its 22-21 win over Auburn, which jumped the team to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press poll. The Tigers had 50-1 odds to win a championship in the preseason, per OddsShark, but are now 25-1 to win.

On the other side of the spectrum is Wisconsin, which lost a shocker to BYU at home Saturday. The Badgers couldn't stop the run and fell 24-21 for their first nonconference home loss since 2003.

The result meant dropping from having the fifth-best odds to win a championship at 12-1 to not even being one of the top 13 teams listed. While Wisconsin could still potentially make the College Football Playoffs and win a championship, it's clear the one loss has severely damaged the squad's chances of making a run.

Related

    Meyer Returns to Ohio State

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Meyer Returns to Ohio State

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Jimbo Says He'd Go Vegan to Beat Bama

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Jimbo Says He'd Go Vegan to Beat Bama

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Thompson-Robinson's Dad Goes Off on Chip Kelly

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Thompson-Robinson's Dad Goes Off on Chip Kelly

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R's Week 3 CFB Awards 🏆

    College Football logo
    College Football

    B/R's Week 3 CFB Awards 🏆

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report