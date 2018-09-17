Gareth Bale Says Real Madrid Are 'More of a Team' Without Cristiano Ronaldo

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Gareth Bale believes Real Madrid are "more of team" now that Cristiano Ronaldo's time at the club has come to an end, saying Los Blancos are more of a collective after their former icon moved to Juventus this summer.

Ronaldo joined the Bianconeri for a reported £100 million, and Bale told the Daily Mail's Ian Herbert that the players left under new manager Julen Lopetegui have formed a stronger team connection.

The Wales winger said: "Obviously it's going to be a little different from having such a big player there. It's maybe a bit more relaxed, yes. I suppose there is more of a team, more working as one unit rather than one player."

That's not to say Real are a superior outfit without their former talisman, but Bale's comments suggest the European champions are embracing their new team narrative now that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has left.

Journalist Andy West recently echoed a similar view and gave an early review of Lopetegui's Real after they won their first three games of the league campaign:

Los Merengues dropped points for the first time this season on Sunday, when they drew 1-1 in their trip to face Athletic Bilbao at San Mames, the kind of fixture in which they could have done with a timely Ronaldo intervention.

Most clubs would struggle to cope with the loss of a player like Ronaldo, but Real are of the level at which they'll be expected to find the solution to maintain standards without him.

Another Real Madrid alumnus, Claude Makelele, doesn't expect any shortfall in silverware due to Ronaldo leaving, and the Frenchman recently said he anticipates further titles in the years to come, via Goal:

Vinicius Junior was brought to Madrid this past summer from Brazilian club Palmeiras and has big expectations ahead of him, but the 18-year-old is with the Castilla side as things stand and is far from ready to fill Ronaldo's boots.

Sportswriter Andrew Gaffney emphasised the impossible task of attempting to replace Ronaldo and warned of the pitfalls of becoming over-reliant on one supreme star:

Bale is one such player who stands to benefit from Ronaldo leaving and could be best placed to shine brightest for Real this term, though Lopetegui's men are more focused on the team ethic.