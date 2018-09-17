Rockets Rumors: Houston Doesn't Want to 'Overextend' Chris Paul This Season

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets' offseason additions at point guard, Brandon Knight and Michael Carter-Williams, should see a lot of playing time this season with the team planning to limit Chris Paul's playing time, according to Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

"The Rockets don't want to overextend CP3 during the season, and they have the depth to steady the ship on the nights he rests," Iko wrote.

